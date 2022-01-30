Doctorate conferred on DIG Maqsood Ahmed by UK university

A doctorate has been conferred on Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division of the Sindh Police, by the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, UK. The university has officially notified the completion of his degree on his successful research on terrorism financing in Pakistan.

Dr Ahmed, who is well known for his outstanding achievements — like establishing a world-class security unit in the Sindh Police named the Special Security Unit, revamping the security mechanism and providing foolproof security in the Pakistan Super League — and serving as the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) in the Security & Emergency Services Division, is the first-ever Pakistani police officer to complete his doctorate in countering terrorism financing. He will officially be awarded his degree in March 2022 in Newcastle.

He has also been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by Pakistan’s president for his meritorious services. After serving in the Pakistan Navy, Dr Ahmed joined the Police Service of Pakistan in 2001. In different areas and in a variety of command and staff assignments, he served first in Punjab and then in Sindh.

He completed his BBA (Honours) from Karachi’s Institute of Business Administration, and masters in criminal justice policy from the London School of Economics (LSE). In 2019 he was nominated for a training programme on ‘The Cyber Threat Landscape for Law Enforcement Executives’ that was arranged by the FBI National Academy in the USA.

He not only achieved different milestones in Pakistan but internationally as well, and underwent various trainings in China, the UK, the US and Denmark. He represented Pakistan and the Sindh Police on the platform of the International Police Association in Croatia, Netherlands, Bulgaria, New Zealand, Cyprus and Germany.

Dr Ahmed told The News that after completing his MSc from the LSE with distinction, he was determined to achieve a doctorate, which would not only benefit him but his department and country as well.

The reason for selecting the very sensitive topic was its limitations and lack of access to the general public and academicians. The research will not only pave the way for further researches in the same domain but will also help legislators, prosecutors, law enforcers and academicians to explore it further for policy-making in Pakistan.

His doctorate aims to explore the significant factors that influence the current anti-terrorism policy in Pakistan. It is done by understanding terrorism financing with reference to Pakistan and the policies associated with countering terrorism financing in Pakistan.

Several measures have been taken by Pakistan over the years to control the financing of terrorism. Various modifications and new systems have been adopted by successive governments to deal effectively with the ever-growing threat of terrorism.

This thesis highlights essential areas within the domain of terrorism financing, including barriers in the framing of effective counterterrorism policies, and the problems and issues in the implementation of existing counterterrorism laws in Pakistan.

This study aims to discover significant determinants that influence the current anti-terrorism policy in Pakistan by understanding the relationship between terrorism financing, stakeholders’ activities and public policy.

Design and methodology

Dr Ahmed said that this research adopts a constructivist approach. Several interviews were conducted with professionals at different levels working in various departments and dealing with counterterrorism in various positions in the police, judiciary, prosecution, intelligence and counterterrorism departments as well as technocrats selected for their practical knowledge and expertise as crime prevention experts.

The respondents were asked to share their experiences and the details of existing effective laws on terrorism financing, barriers in their implementation, and hurdles in making effective laws and policies. Their responses were subjected to qualitative data analysis.

Findings

The interviews revealed the issues of terrorism financing through the financial service industries and different informal channels. The research outcomes indicate that compliance mechanisms aimed at preventing terrorism financing can be circumvented.

Practical implications

The identification of gaps in the current prevention mechanisms is meant to provide legislators, compliance officers, law enforcement agencies and intelligence offices with insights into how criminals finance terrorism and operate within the current legislative and operational system.

Originality, value

The existing literature focuses on simply naming areas that can play a part in the financing of terrorism, while this study covers the subject comprehensively, taking both prevention and criminal perspectives into account.

The research addresses an on-ground practical approach to fight against terrorism and its financing in a developing country, i.e. Pakistan, by adding the views and perspectives of the respondents who are currently serving at critical posts of law enforcement in Pakistan. Pakistan has been a hotbed of proxy wars and has paid a heavy price in terms of its economic progress and loss of human lives.

Recommendations

The thesis has been recognised by the international faculty and subject specialists for its unique approach, practical aspects, out-of-the-box solutions and recommendations to combat the menace of terrorism and its financing.

The academicians are hopeful that this unique addition of literature from a law enforcement practitioner will go a long way in guiding and supporting the government and law enforcement organisations in Pakistan and abroad. The Police Service of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh can be rightfully proud of this academic contribution from one of its brightest officers.