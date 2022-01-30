‘JI did manage to wrest some powers for local govrnments’

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Saifuddin Advocate, who was part of the committee that held talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the Sindh Local Government Act 2021, said on Saturday that the party had dispatched its demands to the provincial government even before the controversial local government law was enacted.

In the year 2013, he said, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were in a coalition government. That year, the PPP came up with the controversial local government act. There was another local government act of 2012, which was almost a reflection of the 2001 local government act and was pretty much acceptable to everyone.

Resultantly, he said, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and the Malir Development Authority (LDA) were separated from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), which was then City District Government Karachi.

Likewise, the Sindh Building Control Authority and the master plan department were also scooped out of the KMC.

In the entire scenario, the MQM had made no struggle; rather they were part of the government. The struggle against what everyone called a “black law”, Saifuddin Advocate said, was initiated by the JI. Even before the Sindh Local Government Act 2021 was enacted, he said, they had sent a proposal to the chief minister, demanding return of all the local government institutions to the local governments.

The JI, he said, even took the issue to the court after the bill was passed by the Sindh Assembly, held a huge demonstration on Sharea Faisal and then resorted to a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. The achievement of the JI was the restoration of all educational and health institutions back to the KMC, he said.

As for the nomination of mayor as chairperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), he said, the position of chairmanship was not ceremonial. The mayor as the chairperson of the KWSB can perform many functions. Likewise, as the divisional chairman of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), the mayor will be able to exercise some functions.

As for other land-owning agencies and the SBCA, Saifuddin Advocate said, they had made sure to wrest as much power as they could from the provincial government. Convincing the provincial government to give the local government its due share in the collection of the motor vehicle tax, he said, is a big achievement in itself.