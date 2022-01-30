Contractor dies, two labourers injured as under-construction roof collapses

A contractor lost his life while two labourers got injured after the wood shuttering of an under-construction building collapsed in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday.

Rescuers from welfare organisations reached the scene and took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where 50-year-old Hanif succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the injured were identified as Tanvir Qasim, 22, and Shahzad, 25.

The Gizri police said construction work was under way at the building when suddenly the wood shuttering collapsed on the victims.

Woman commits ‘suicide’

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Surjani Town’s Sector 7A on Saturday.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 27-year-old Faiza, wife of Fahim.

The deceased’s parents and in-laws told the Surjani Town that she had committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan due to depression over unexplained reasons.

Police said the postmortem would ascertain the actual cause of the death. Further investigation is under way.