Sindh govt to hold local govt polls on any date given by ECP

The Sindh government is ready to hold the local bodies elections on any date given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced this on Saturday while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a marigold festival at the Sir Syed Park in District Central’s Federal B Area.

"The ambiguity in the local government Act will be removed in the next cabinet meeting and the provincial government is ready to negotiate with other political parties,” he said, adding that with the dissolution of the union committees in Karachi, as many as 40 more members will be part of the KMC City Council.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Central President Masroor Ahsan, KMC Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and a large number of officers and citizens were present on the occasion.

Wahab said gardener committees had been formed so that citizens could play a role in improving parks. “The purpose of holding the marigold festivals is to provide opportunities for entertainment to the citizens,” he added.

He said the Sir Syed Park in District Central was a famous park under the KMC and was an airy place for the local population. He added that the Bagh Jinnah Park Baradari would be opened to the public soon.

A total of 150,000 plants had been planted in the Kidney Hill Park to provide more recreational opportunities to the citizens of Karachi, Wahab said.

The KMC administrator stated that the foundation stone of Machli Chowk Road had been laid at a cost of Rs800 million. He explained that the road was expected to be completed by June 30 this year.

Responding to the Expo Centre vaccination staff’s salary issue, he said the Sindh government had resolved a similar problem in the past and would resolve it this time as well. He maintained that the relevant deputy commissioner had informed him that the process of releasing the salaries to vaccinators had started.

"I was hired to serve the people. The parks department is close to my heart," he remarked.

The KMC administrator also asked the citizens to support the government for improving the parks. Officers of the KMC were working even in difficult conditions, he said, adding that people were witnessing a positive change happening in Karachi.

"We are not crying for power, we are working," he said.

Responding to the impression being created by certain political circles that the Pakistan Peoples Party had fooled the Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with changing the local government law, Wahab said Karachi could no longer afford language-based politics.

He also asked Haleem Adil Sheikh not to provoke the people of the city to gain political advantage.