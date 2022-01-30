IG orders crackdown against kite-flying, aerial firing

LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing in all districts of province.

He issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province on Saturday. He has directed all RPOs and DPOs to carry out special crackdown on weekends against the accused who endangered the lives of people by flying kites and aerial firing.

IG Punjab said that strict legal action should be taken against those who make, buy, sell and use kites and metallic strings.

He directed that a covert operation should also be launched against those engaged in online business of kites and metallic strings.

IG Punjab directed that special announcements should be made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing in major cities and special teams should be formed at night to stop kite flying. The provincial police chief further directed that special operation be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan against those involved in kite flying and its sale and purchase. He said that parents should keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

IG Punjab said that people should not be the part of any entertainment which in fact endangers precious lives of human beings.

He requested the people to report 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a seven-year-old girl after abduction in Sharaqpur, Sheikhupura District and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to keep close contact with the family of the girl and directed to take strict legal action against accused and ensure provision of justice to the family on priority basis. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that measures should be taken under zero tolerance to prevent crimes against women and children. Furthermore, IG Punjab also took notice of the murder of a 9-year-old boy after his alleged abduction in Shakargarh. IG Punjab sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala and said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused at the soonest.

IG Punjab directed DPO Narowal to conduct an investigation into the incident under his personal supervision and ensure justice to the bereaved on priority basis.