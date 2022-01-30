Travelogue launched at PAL

Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ (America Before Me) by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Saturday. The event was organised by the Sukhan Saaz Literary and Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PAL. Eminent scholar Hafeez Khan presided over the event, where PAL Chairman Dr Yusaf Khushk was the chief guest. The PAL chief and other speakers, including Jabar Mirza, Dr Nisar Turabi, Naeem Fatima Alvi and Sabahat Javed, appreciated the expertise of Hasnain Nazish in writing travelogue and called it a great effort in the field of Urdu travelogue.