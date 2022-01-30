COVID-19: PCR test price reduced

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission Saturday fixed maximum price of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of COVID-19 at Rs4,800, bringing it down from Rs 6,500.

According to a letter issued to all private laboratories, collection centres and hospital labs of the province, the maximum price of the PCR test has been fixed at Rs 4,800 in the public interest. Also, all these entities, providing the testing facility or collecting samples, have been directed not to charge extra than the fixed rate, and implement it immediately.

Moreover, the healthcare establishments have also been warned against violating the orders, and violations would entail penal consequences, including fines, suspension of services, deregistration from the PHC, and sealing of the facility.

“In order to ensure the directions, the authorised PHC officers will inspect and visit the hospitals, private laboratories and collection centres from time to time,” warns the directive. It is pertinent to mention here that prior to the issuance of yesterday’s directions; the cost of

PCR test for detecting COVID-19 was fixed at Rs 6,500 in July 2020.