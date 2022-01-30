249 road accidents in City

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 949 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 11 people died, whereas 995 were injured. Out of this 553 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 442 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. Motorbikes are involved in majority (92%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 426 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 461 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 249 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 249 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 69 Faisalabad in with 72 victims and at third Gujranwala with 68 road accidents and 67victims.

The details further reveal that 1006 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 862 males & 144 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 220 were under 18 years of age, 519 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 267 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 826 motorbikes, 99 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 851 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.