Hazrat Inayat Qadri’s Urs begins

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 296th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Inayat Shah Qadri by laying chaddar on the grave of saint.
Secretary Auqaf Jawad Akram, Director General Tahir Raza Bokhari, Zonal Administrator, other officers and a large number of devotees were also present.
They offered Fateh and prayed for the liberation of Kashmir, development and progress of the country.
The Auqaf department has allocated special grant of Rs 87,000 for holding urs and langer (dole out) for devotees.
Police made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that visitors should be given access to the Darbar through walk-through gates from all sides.
Regularly check all hotels, houses and citizens through CCTV cameras in and around the Darbar, he added.
LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite...
Islamabad :The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is...
Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of...
Talk to people who have been living in the Rawalpindi city for years and have witnessed the explosion of fast-food...
Islamabad : This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Comments