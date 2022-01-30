Hearing of rape case adjourned

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a gang-rape case by February 3.

The court sought arguments from the parties as the accused had implored the court to transfer the case to a sessions court. In this case, a girl and her mother were gang-raped by a rickshaw driver, Umer Farooq, and his accomplice Mansab. The police had registered a case against the two men under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.