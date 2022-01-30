Tractor-trolley kills man

LAHORE : A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding tractor trolley in Shahdara area on Saturday. The 55-year-old man was identified as Dost Mohammad, a resident of Qaiser Town Shahdara and a railway employee. The victim was seriously injured when two tractor-trolleys raced near the Tomb of Jahangir at Phatak No. 6 in Shahdara area. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.