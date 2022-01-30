Matric Special Exam results announced

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of Secondary School (Matric) Special Examination 2021 on Saturday. The overall pass percentage in the exam remained 83.24 percent. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that a total number of 6,963 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 5,796 candidates were declared successful. The detailed results have been uploaded on the board's website www.biselahore.com. The results can also be obtained by sending an SMS to 80029.
