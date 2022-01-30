JI raps govt, Opp over IMF

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer and former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said the government and opposition parties are united and equally responsible for country’s enslavement to the IMF.
Addressing the party workers and leaders here on Saturday, he said JI will soon awaken the whole nation against slavery and hold sit-ins across the country to organise people's power against national political criminals.
Liaqat Baloch said by misinterpreting the September 11, 1947 speech of Quaid-e-Azam, secular forces were casting doubt on the objectives of the establishment of Pakistan, Two-Nation Theory and the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other leaders of Pakistan Movement. He said Objectives Resolutions, 22 points of the prominent Ulema and the Constitution of Pakistan are the unanimous documents of the whole nation and truly represent the objectives of Pakistan Movement.
Liaqat Baloch condemned terrorism in Ketch (Balochistan) and said the rulers and terrorists are on the same page against CPEC. He expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and advised that governments and state agencies must address weaknesses in national security and the relevant policies. US-India-Israel nexus is a threat to Pakistan. On the internal front, national unity is a great weapon, he said.
He said federal and provincial governments have made a mockery of local bodies’ institutions and elections. He said JI has blocked government's attempt against the rights of people of Karachi. In Punjab too, protests and sit-ins in every district will force the government to empower local bodies and hold elections.
