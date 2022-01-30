Iesco power shutdown

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-1, Car Chowk, X-Lair Colony, AOWHS, FF Hospital, Morgah, Mehboob Shaheed, Rawalpindi-3, VIP, CNC, Feeders , From 09:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. Anoop, CNS Lab, New Lab-1, O Lab, CNS Lab, Pinstick-2 & 3, Tamir, New Lab-3, Karpa, Simli Dam, Nelup, Pinstick Colony, Farash Town, PGHS Feeders, From 08:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. , Charohi Feeder, From 8:00 am to 04:00 pm, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Army Brigade, Rohan Polnis, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mahi Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Dhania Bell, Charhoi Dhangi, City, Kariala, Jandroot, Dabsi, Dudot, Majan , Nomanpura Feeders and surroundings.