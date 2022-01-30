Senate defeat a lesson for Opp: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that another defeat in the Senate is a lesson for the opposition.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the opposition would get the same results in the future as well. He said that the opposition faced embarrassment and disappointment in the Senate adding that these people could only make tall claims and hollow slogans.

The directionless opposition was facing internal disputes and it had exhibited an undemocratic approach by protesting after getting defeat in the Senate, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda but to spread anarchy and chaos. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the opposition had proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology.

Those who are politicizing the corona issue should refrain from negative politics, he added. Usman Buzdar said the opposition had no interest in people’s problems as the public is fully aware of their past performance. The rejected elements are disappointed to see the country moving towards the right direction. Politics of propaganda is their old tactic, said Usman Buzdar. These people are criticizing the government just for political point scoring as the government, led by PM Imran Khan, has laid the foundation for real change as curbing corruption and looting is the top priority of the PTI.

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding the incident of performing surgery by operation theatre assistant technician and making videos in the OT of THQ Hospital, Daska. The CM ordered for initiating legal action as well as departmental inquiry against the staff of the department involved in this incident. He said that strict action should be taken after identifying those responsible for this negligence. He said that such incident is not tolerable in any case.

Moreover Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the kidnap-cum-murder of a 9-year-old boy,has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The Chief Minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused and said that justice will be assured to the affected family. The Chief Minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident of roof collapse in Baghbanpura Lahore. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family member. Usman Buzdar ordered for providing best medical facilities to the injured. The chief minister also sought a report from the commissioner lahore division on this incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police about the kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in Sharaqpur.