Pervaiz for joint efforts to overcome economic crisis

LAHORE : Political and social figure of Gujranwala Ch Shabir Jameel called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) here on Saturday.

Grandson of Allama Ihsan Elahi Zaheer, Dr Subbayal Ikram and Hafiz Sajjad were present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Pakistan is our identity. Accusation will not work. Everyone must work together for national interest.” He said all parties have to play their role to get the country out of current economic and political crisis otherwise history will not forgive anyone. Instead of scoring political points at this time, all political leaders should play their role in the development and betterment of Pakistan by setting aside their personal interests, he said. Ch Shabir Jameel said following the manifesto of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi was the only way to success. He invited Ch Pervaiz Elahi to visit Gujranwala.