Pervaiz for joint efforts to overcome economic crisis

LAHORE : Political and social figure of Gujranwala Ch Shabir Jameel called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) here on Saturday.
Grandson of Allama Ihsan Elahi Zaheer, Dr Subbayal Ikram and Hafiz Sajjad were present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Pakistan is our identity. Accusation will not work. Everyone must work together for national interest.” He said all parties have to play their role to get the country out of current economic and political crisis otherwise history will not forgive anyone. Instead of scoring political points at this time, all political leaders should play their role in the development and betterment of Pakistan by setting aside their personal interests, he said. Ch Shabir Jameel said following the manifesto of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi was the only way to success. He invited Ch Pervaiz Elahi to visit Gujranwala.
LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite...
Islamabad :The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is...
Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of...
Talk to people who have been living in the Rawalpindi city for years and have witnessed the explosion of fast-food...
Islamabad : This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Comments