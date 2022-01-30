 
close
Sunday January 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Man crushed by truck

January 30, 2022

A 40-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck near Dharampura underpass on Saturday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Dharampura underpass when a speeding truck ran over him, resulting into his instant death.

Comments