Officers asked to ensure accessibility to public

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers to ensure their accessibility to the public, saying there should be no obstacle between the government and people. He gave this directive while chairing a meeting of all administrative secretaries at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that delay in development schemes is unacceptable, and in case of any laxity, the secretary of the department concerned would be held accountable. "Everyone has to work together as a team," he added. He issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said fumigation and other anti-dengue activities should be intensified across the province and all departments should ensure implementation of guidelines issued regarding dengue control. The chief secretary also directed the secretaries to continue monitoring corona vaccination campaign in the districts. He said in the wake of a surge in corona cases, all arrangements should be completed in hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Chairman Planning and Development and all the administrative secretaries attended the meeting while the secretaries of South Punjab participated through video-link.