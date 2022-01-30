Four of a family die in roof collapse

LAHORE : At least four people were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Mominpura, Baghbanpura on Saturday. The dead included two children and two women. According to Edhi's spokesperson, four persons were buried under the rubble when the roof of TR garder collapsed in Mominpura. The dead included 47-year-old Bagum Bibi, wife of Saleem, 30-year-old Ruby, wife of Arif, one-year-old Tayyab and one-month-old Anaya while the injured one-year-old Ali Raza was shifted to Manawan Hospital.

accident: Five persons were injured when their car dashed into an electricity pole after tyre burst near Munawwar Chowk, Kahna on Saturday. Upon receiving information, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The injured were identified as Arslan, Usman, Hassan, Waqas and Ibrar, residents of Arienyan village. It is learnt that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to tyre burst and ended up hitting an electricity pole.

guard killed: A 50-year-old security guard was killed when bricks fell on him during the construction of a plaza in Defence C police area on Saturday. The victim identified as Ibrahim was killed on the spot when a few bricks fell on him from the fourth floor. Upon receiving the information, the police took the body into custody and shifted it to the morgue and started legal proceedings.

booked: Police registered 116 cases against kite-makers and kite flyers during the month of January. At least 40 accused were arrested by City Division, 27 by Cantt, 5 by Civil Lines, 17 by Iqbal Town, 10 by Sadar and 17 by Model Town Division. 739 kites, 46 kite string spools were seized.

Valuables burnt: A fire broke out in a departmental store in Iqbal Town on Saturday. The cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. However, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted into ashes.