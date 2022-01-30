Cold, dry weather to persist

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours. Met officials said that rainfall was recorded at Astore and Skardu while snowfall was recorded at Skardu, Astore and Bagrote. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore it was 5.9°C and maximum was 20.2°C.