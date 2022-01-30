Punjab govt to promote hidden tourist spots across province

Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is hunting out all those areas which were not discovered before for promoting tourism across the province.
Talking to the media he said, the Soan Valley would attract tourists in large numbers which were not encompassed by the people before as the department has started to boost multiple activities at the site.
He said Soon valley consists of 56km length, three Kabeekhi, Deep Sharif, and Ochaali lakes which were full of mesmerizing scenes.
Asim Raza said the department has constructed resorts for tourist staying facility, which was not before in the valley, adding that there was no such security issue during traveling in the area.
He highlighted that people can also enjoy the snowfall during the winter season as its height from sea level is around 5000 meters, students of schools and colleges frequently visit the valley.
The provincial government he said also managed to stay people till 100 persons at a time who can enjoy parachutes during summers on the lakes.
The Operation Manager said the provincial department purchased more land to enhance multiple amusement activities in the Soon valley to attract people.
He requested media to promote such places and should show soft image of the country before the world.
Islamabad : The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded...
Islamabad: This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of...
Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education , the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad,...
Rawalpindi : Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry hosted a lunch in honour of newly elected Executive Committee of the District...
Comments