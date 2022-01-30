Traffic management depicts social etiquette of denizens

Islamabad: This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social etiquette of the people living in the city but the traffic organisers are always responsible for the good or bad attitude of the traffic activities.

And what about the civilization of denizens of the federal capital and what is the height of professionalism of the traffic managers?

The growing heavy traffic on the Islamabad Highway often results in absolute choking of traffic for hours from Gulberg bridge to Rawat T-Cross but the traffic managers have no solution to smooth flow of traffic on the main highway of the federal capital.

Heavy containers and heavily loaded trucks drive on the extreme right lane without caring the rules causing disturbance in the flow of traffic.

The drivers never care the traffic norms during shifting lanes without showing indicator and which caused fatal accidents.

Traffic muddle is painful and we all face in our everyday life as we leave our and start driving on the main or artery roads in our dailylife with the fear of life-loosing collision, bearing mental strain till we touch our destination.

The never-gusting perseverance, on tenterhooks that the roads might be clear before we run late for whatever task we are running or places we are going to.

Drivers coerce irresponsibly, the police, responsible for managing the traffic, mostly disappear, the roads are left abandoned where the police are utmost needed, or do not bother to monitor about the ruthless drivers as they put lives of the passengers at risk.

Those believe in cautious driving to avoid any crash, follows the traffic rules and keeps in the lane but faces disruptive traffic on the roads.

The people demonstrate irresponsible attitude because of lack of civic sense in people which results in violation of traffic rules and laws. Sometimes traffic signals in particular areas of the cities are also out of order, they should be maintained properly to regulate the city traffic.

There is an ignorance of the traffic signs like Zebra Crossing, One-way, and parking signs. The number of road accidents are also growing apart from pedestrians facing a lot of inconvenience while crossing a road. Negligence of traffic police and avoidance of taxes by the general public are also the reasons of this poor system of traffic in the country.

The roads are too compact to facilitate the movement of cars, taxis, rickshaws and other vehicles. The endless construction work in cities is another reason of traffic jams on roads, for example, work-in-progress of buildings and offices can be seen in many areas

Moreover, poor condition of roads also contributes towards traffic accidents and traffic jam, drivers are in a hurry to reach their destination and this is dangerous as road accidents can happen.

Ambulances are not given space to go through the way, and it is risky for the serious patients inside the ambulance, drivers have to reach hospital as quick as possible to save patients’ life. People arrive late to their homes in the evening after waiting for prolonged hours in the queue of cars.

There is a need to have a serious consideration over these factors for improvement. We can gain advantage of this competitive high-tech environment by implementing an automatic system to control traffic, proper training of traffic police should be conducted according to the current laws, regular monitoring and maintenance of the traffic should be there on roads daily, a proper traffic regulatory department in the cities should be developed to have a check and balance on the daily issues of road traffic.

Though new roads, overpasses, underpasses are being built and widened to reduce traffic congestion on one particular Islamabad Highway but the issue of traffic congestion has not resolved yet. We can often get rid of traffic lights by using roundabouts, it is a much safer way to control traffic and reduce vehicles’ overcrowding also by lowering speed of cars and better angle.

However, the traffic management should rightly observe the flagging situation of the law and order as well as the traffic condition and compose suitable plans for the ease of commuters.