Travelogue launched at PAL

Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ (America Before Me) by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Saturday.
The event was organised by the Sukhan Saaz Literary and Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PAL.
Eminent scholar Hafeez Khan presided over the event, where PAL Chairman Dr Yusaf Khushk was the chief guest.
The PAL chief and other speakers, including Jabar Mirza, Dr Nisar Turabi, Naeem Fatima
Alvi and Sabahat Javed, appreciated the expertise of Hasnain Nazish in writing travelogue and called it a great effort in the field of Urdu travelogue.
Islamabad : The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded...
Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is...
Islamabad: This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education , the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad,...
Rawalpindi : Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry hosted a lunch in honour of newly elected Executive Committee of the District...
Comments