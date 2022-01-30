FDE E-court tomorrow

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad, will hold an e-court (Khulli kutcheri) tomorrow (Monday) for the solution of issues raised by students, parents and other stakeholders.
The event planned on the orders of the prime minister will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon via Zoom video-conferencing facility.
The Zoom link, Meeting ID and Passcode are available on social media platforms of FDE and Radio Pakistan. The FDE director-general will be live to listen to the people's complaints. The directorate asked the interested people to follow the schedule.
