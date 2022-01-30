Lunch in honor of DBA office-bearers

Rawalpindi : Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry hosted a lunch in honour of newly elected Executive Committee of the District Bar Association (DBA), says a press release.

PMLN Vice President Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, newly elected President Arshad Majeed Malik, Vice President Ansa Satti, Secretary General Mubashir Rafaaq and Joint Secretary Muhammad Shoaib. Lawyers Forum Muslim League Central Officials attended the lunch. Arshad Khan Jadoon, Mian Faisal, Malik Siddique, central spokesperson Talib Abbasi, Divisional President Razzaq A Mirza, Sajid Aziz Raja Hameed, District President Malik Israr, former President Bar Mustafa Shah Yasir Chatha, Senior Lawyers Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi Talat Mahmood Zaidi Ajmal Raza Bhatti Shah Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Naveed Qureshi Tayyab Bilal Raja Zameer. Raheel, Dastgir Butt Raja Maqsood Ahsan Satti Fazlur Rehman Niazi were also among the guests.