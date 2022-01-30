Behbud launches outlet at Saidpur Village

Islamabad: Saidpur Village is a popular visiting spot for families who like to be out and about on a holiday and are looking for a pleasant place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. The good news is that the Behbud Association is adding another feather to its cap of achievements by launching Behbud SadaBahar Café at the same location as its shop at the Behbud Saidpur Complex, which is situated in the heart of the historical village that lies at the beautiful foothills of Margala.

The cafe has been inspired by a Spanish courtyard style cafe and will be launched on February 6 (Sunday) with a small snacks menu which will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The members of the association behind this initiative are Shahida Azfar; Nadia Mir and Farzana Qureshi who have worked very hard with a limited amount of funds to put it all together.

The proceeds from the Café will go towards the upkeep of the Behbud English medium primary and secondary schools in the village, which was established some time ago.