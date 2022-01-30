4 policemen injured in gas leakage blast

Rawalpindi : At least four policemen were injured due to a gas leakage blast at the Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess in Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

The injured in the blaze were shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the police spokesman, the condition of three policemen was out of danger while 1 policeman was shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in critical condition. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik visited DHQ Hospital to inquire about the health of injured policemen.

CPO directed concerned authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

CPO prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured due to the blast. CPO also inspected the incident site and an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter.

SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar and SP Saddar Tariq Mehboob were also present on the occasion.