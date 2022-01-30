People are talking about

-- the growing trend in the affluent class, particularly of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujarat, to keep imported wild animals like big cats as pets, as it has become a status symbol. People wonder if there is a law in Pakistan to prohibit the possession of such animals as it’s only when a tragedy happens that their ownership is revealed, or if there is, then why is the Wildlife Department not more vigilant about this illegal trait and doing something about it.

-- the shocking revelation that anyone can order any weapon in any part of the country just by making a call, or through a social media platform, with the choice of getting it delivered and getting a valid license! People say it is this kind of activity that brings a bad name to the country because it’s obvious that some unscrupulous officials are also involved and those who order these weapons are just as guilty as those who supply them.

-- the horrifying news of how another family of four has fallen victim to the online game PubG to which teenagers become addicted and lose control of their senses. People say the game was banned a few years ago after incidents of murder and suicide among young gamers were reported but was allowed after apologists for the game pressurised the authorities but they wonder if these persons would have applied the same pressure if their family members were the victims.

--- all the noise and blame game that goes on from the opposition parties when the government presents any bill or resolution in the National Assembly and yet these bills are conveniently allowed to be passed while making excuses of why it happened. People say if the opposition was genuinely opposed to government policies it would ensure sufficient members were present – making excuses of getting late notices for attendance; being suddenly ill or other such stories really do not cut ice.

-- the arrival of British football legend Michael Owens to participate in various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials. People say his visit to Lyari was an exciting experience for the young footballers of the area who are well known for their expertise in football and the fact that he is going to select the really talented ones and train them is heart-warming. These youngsters may just be the means to bring back the glory of hockey to the country.

-- the awards won by Pakistani crickets in world rankings and what an honour it is for the country but making us prouder, people say, is the fact that Pakistani pacer, Fatima Sana has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021. The award marks the first ICC accolade won by a Pakistani woman cricketer, making it a huge accomplishment for the young star especially as women are not given much importance here.

-- the notice that from now on that birthdays of serving judges shall be celebrated by cutting a cake during a tea break in judges common room and the criticism from the public that followed. People say that there was no requirement to issue any circular of such a petty administrative decision because it is not the concern of anyone outside the legal fraternity, as the public is only interested in speedy trials and will condemn what it considers ‘frivolity.’ — I.H.