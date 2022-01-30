3,200 kites confiscated, 25 sellers held

Rawalpindi :Police have arrested 25 kite sellers and confiscated 3,200 kites and 29 strings from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Ganjmandi Police held Ahmed and recovered 115 kites from him. Similarly, Rata Amral Police recovered 130 kites and 06 strings from Azifa.

Following the operation, Waris Khan Police recovered 50 kites from 02 kite sellers Adil and Shehzad while Banni Police recovered 25 kites from 03 kite flyers Ibrahim, Osama, and Haider.

Newtown Police recovered 311 kites from 03 kite sellers Hassan, Atlas, and Abdul Adam, Sadiqabad Police recovered 165 kites and strings from 04 kite sellers Yasir, Dil Ayaz, Mohsin, and Ravens.

R. A Bazar police recovered 400 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite seller Luqman, Imtnan Ahmed, Race Course police recovered 320 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite sellers Ghulam Ali and Bilal.

Civil Line Police recovered 600 kites and strings from kite seller Imran Ali.

Airport Police recovered 50 kites and 04 strings from Bakht.

Taxila Police recovered 300 kites and 02 strings from 02 kite sellers Gohar and Waseem, while Cantonment Police recovered 120 kites and 02 strings from Omar Farooq.

Saddar Bairooni Police recovered 520 kites from Kamran while Kalar Syedan Police recovered 100 kites and 07 strings from Faisal Mahmood.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.