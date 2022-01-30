1,806 COVID-19 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is sustainably higher along with much higher number of patients being tested positive from the region for the last 10 days or so as in the last 24 hours, another 1806 patients have been reported positive from the twin cities recording a positivity rate of 17.75 per cent in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 1,555 individuals have tested positive from the federal capital against 8,175 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 19.02 per cent.

He said the positivity rate of the infection has been sustainably high in the federal capital for the last few days as it is being recorded around 19 per cent though the health department has been taking measures including implementation of smart lockdowns in areas having greater number of patients and closure of educational institutions from where COVID-19 patients have been reported.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 16.48 in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours keeping the situation alarming. As many as 278 individuals including 251 from Rawalpindi district have tested positive in the district against 1,686 tests in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 165,907 patients have been reported from the twin cities, of which 2,216 have lost their lives due to the illness though the virus has claimed no life from the region in the last two days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that a total of 125,203 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 110,524 have recovered while 979 have lost their lives. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the federal capital jumped to 13700 after addition of 1,211 active cases to the existing pool.

On the other hand, the total number of patients so far registered from Rawalpindi district has reached 40,704 of which 1,237 have lost their lives while 36,376 have recovered from the illness. On Saturday, there were a total of 3,091 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 39 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while 3052 were in isolation at their homes.