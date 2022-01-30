Islamabad: Sarmad Ali, president and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Hafiz M. Sanaullah Khan, chief editor, Daily Frontier Star, Peshawar, says a press release.
The APNS offers condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.
