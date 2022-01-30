100 bottles of liquor recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor seller and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday.
Police also confiscated the vehicle used in the crime. During the course of action, the Wah Cantonment Police held Shaukat Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from him.
Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.
SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of Wah Cantonment Police and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal business.
Islamabad : The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded...
Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is...
Islamabad: This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of...
Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education , the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad,...
Comments