100 bottles of liquor recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor seller and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday.

Police also confiscated the vehicle used in the crime. During the course of action, the Wah Cantonment Police held Shaukat Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from him.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of Wah Cantonment Police and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal business.