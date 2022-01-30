Six arrested in possession of illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested six persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat Police held two accused Sajjad and Danish Iqbal, and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport Police arrested accused Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Wah Police arrested 3 accused Habibullah, Javed, and Abdul Rehman, and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be further intensified.