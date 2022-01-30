Six arrested in possession of illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested six persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, Rawat Police held two accused Sajjad and Danish Iqbal, and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.
Similarly, Airport Police arrested accused Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Saddar Wah Police arrested 3 accused Habibullah, Javed, and Abdul Rehman, and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be further intensified.
Islamabad : The endangered species of Pangolins are thriving in the Margalla Hills National Park which is a scaly...
Islamabad : After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded...
Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is...
Islamabad: This is a universal citation that behaviour of traffic any country depicts manners, propensity and social...
Islamabad : A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of...
Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education , the regulator for government schools and colleges in Islamabad,...
Comments