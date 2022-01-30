Faham guides Central Punjab to win with century

LAHORE: Three more Pool A matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) were played on Saturday at three Multan venues with Southern Punjab Whites, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites and Central Punjab Whites winning their games against Balochistan Whites, Sindh Whites and Northern Whites, respectively.

At the Head Muhammad Wala Ground, Faham-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 102 off 114 balls (10 fours) helped Central Punjab post a formidable 246 for four in their 45 overs. Tayyab Arif scored 43 runs.

Northern in reply were bowled out for 197 in 44 overs. Hasnain Nadim top-scored with 80. Ali Hasan took four wickets. Ali Hasan Baloch contributed in the win with a three-wicket haul.

At the Zawari Cricket Ground, Southern Punjab batted first and scored 220 for three in 45 overs. Ali Hasnain Badshah top-scored with 95. His opening partner Muhammad Farhan contributed 83.

Balochistan were bowled out for 134 in 35.3 overs in reply, losing by 86 runs. Siraj Ahmed top-scored with 35. Mohammad Noman Asif took four wickets for 19 runs.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batted first and scored 247 all out in their allotted 45 overs. Muhammad Zubair with 87 runs was the top-scorer. Akfar Durrani contributed 76. Owais Rahim took three wickets.

In reply, Sindh were restricted to 165 for nine as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a comprehensive 82-run win. Abdur Rehman scored 40 runs. Mohammad Haroon took four wickets, Huzaifa Khan earned figures of three for 30 in nine overs.