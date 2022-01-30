Peru stun goal-shy Colombia in World Cup qualifier

MONTEVIDEO: Second half substitute Edison Flores gave Peru a smash and grab 1-0 victory away to goal-shy Colombia as goalkeeper David Ospina’s gaffe cost the hosts in Friday’s World Cup qualifier.
Peru barely had a shot on goal all match, but five minutes from time Ospina somehow let Flores’s fierce effort from a tight angle beat him at his near post as Peru snatched an unlikely victory on the counter attack.
Colombia had dominated throughout but failed to score for the sixth successive match — a run of more than 550 minutes.
The result propelled Peru into the final of four automatic qualification spots in the single South American table with three matches to play.
Colombia dropped to sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Peru, who did not manage a shot in the first half.
Colombia came closest when Gallese reacted brilliantly to tip over an inadvertent back header from a defender.
Their profligacy came back to haunt them as Christian Cueva sent Flores scampering away down the left to embarrass Ospina, who had been a spectator throughout. Seventh-placed Chile’s hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Argentina.
