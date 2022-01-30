Kyrgios, Kokkinakis win Australian Open men’s doubles

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men’s doubles title on Saturday, beating compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair, especially Kyrgios, had come in for plenty of criticism for their antics during their run to the final.Nicknamed “Special K”, they had been involved in altercations with opponents, had whipped up their boorish home fans into a frenzy, argued with umpires, smashed racquets and made obscene gestures.

But the dynamic duo, who have been friends since they were nine years old, were too strong in a clash of unseeded pairs, winning 7-6, 6-4 in 1hr 35min.

“Nick I love you brother, I can honestly say we didn’t expect to come close to this,” said Kokkinakis at the trophy presentation.”It’s been a dream come true,” replied Kyrgios. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else than you.”

The pair, who won the Wimbledon boys’ title together in 2013, have both fuelled and utilised a partisan atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena.

They got their audience going once again in a competitive opening set, eventually seizing their fourth break point for 6-5 before Kokkinakis served out to love.

Also chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, Ebden and Purcell raised the decibel levels again at the start of the second set as Ebden followed up a between-the-legs shot by winning the opening point.

The second set continued on serve, with four consecutive love holds, until Ebden’s serve was broken to love to put Kyrgios and Kokkinakis within two games of the title.