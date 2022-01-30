Kings need to raise game as they face Qalandars today

KARACHI: Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in their important fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Kings were on Saturday night scheduled to face Quetta Gladiators in their second clash.

Kings, who were downed by Multan Sultans in their opening on Thursday, will have to raise their game. In their opener they failed to deliver both in batting and bowling. Sharjeel Khan (43) was the only batsman who scored runs freely. Joe Clarke, the wicket-keeper English batsman, also looked positive. They will be expect a solid contribution from their skipper Babar Azam who failed to score big in the first game. Babar will have to play a central role in batting if Kings are to leave an impression against Lahore Qalandars.

It will be seen whether Mohammad Amir plays or not. Amir who also missed Saturday’s match against Quetta has the ability to spearhead Kings bowling which also carries Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas and Lewis Gregory.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars lost their opener against Multan Sultans after a tight clash on Saturday. Chasing 207, Multan needed 16 off the last over from Haris Rauf but Khushdil Shah, who came into bat after Sohaib Maqsood lost his wicket at a crucial stage, did a fine job, hitting Haris for three successive fours and then hit the right-armer for a fine six off his fourth delivery to bring in a thrilling win.

Lahore showed some class in their batting. Fakhar Zaman was fantastic. He smashed 76. He was ably backed by Dir Upper-born Kamran Ghulam with a solid 43. Rashid Khan (17*) and David Wiese (13*) did their job to take Lahore past 200. The tracks have so far not helped pacemen.

On Saturday Lahore’s bowlers were a bit wayward and they will need to keep tight line and length with plenty of variation if they are to contain the batsmen.

Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough will supervise the match.