Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics team

BEIJING: Canada said five members of its Winter Olympics delegation in Beijing have tested positive for Covid-19.
The winter sports powerhouse has not said whether those concerned are athletes, support staff or officials.
“Currently five out of the 246 members of the Team Canada delegation in Beijing are in Covid-19 protocols,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement released late Friday.
“Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold,” it added.
Under the International Olympic Committee’s rules, the positive cases are removed from the team and placed in quarantine.
LAHORE: Three more Pool A matches in the National U16 One-Day Tournament were played on Saturday at three Multan...
MONTEVIDEO: Second half substitute Edison Flores gave Peru a smash and grab 1-0 victory away to goal-shy Colombia as...
MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men’s doubles title on Saturday, beating...
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: Reigning world champion Corinne Suter boosted her morale ahead of the Olympic...
KARACHI: Buoyed up by their super win over Quetta Gladiators in their opener on Friday, Peshawar Zalmi will be looking...
KARACHI: Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in their important fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the...
Comments