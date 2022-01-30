Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics team

BEIJING: Canada said five members of its Winter Olympics delegation in Beijing have tested positive for Covid-19.

The winter sports powerhouse has not said whether those concerned are athletes, support staff or officials.

“Currently five out of the 246 members of the Team Canada delegation in Beijing are in Covid-19 protocols,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement released late Friday.

“Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold,” it added.

Under the International Olympic Committee’s rules, the positive cases are removed from the team and placed in quarantine.