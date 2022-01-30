KP beat Sindh by 40 runs in U13 cricket

LAHORE: Three matches in the National U13 One-Day Tournament (30 overs) were played in Karachi on Saturday with Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeating Northern, Balochistan and Sindh, respectively.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh by 40 runs at the KCCA Stadium.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 186 for eight. Akbar Ali top-scored with 69. Ataullah contributed 45 runs. Sindh were restricted to 146 for seven in reply. Opener Ahsan Khan top-scored with 54.

Junaid Khan took three wickets.

At the National Bank Sports Complex, Northern were sent packing for 53 (19.3 overs) by Central Punjab who reached the target for the loss of two wickets in 16.1 overs. For Central Punjab, Awais Zubair and Asad Naeem took three wickets each.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Balochistan stuttered to 117 for nine in their 30 overs against Southern Punjab. Khan Wali and Adnan Ahmed scored 37 each. Qasim Ahmed took three wickets.

Southern Punjab reached the target for the loss of three wickets in 18.1 overs. Muhammad Umar contributed 30. Faizan remained unbeaten on 26.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab beat Northern by eight wickets

Northern 53 all out, 19.3 overs (Extras 14, Abdul Munim 11; Asad Naeem 3-6, Awais Zubair 3-8).

Central Punjab 54 for 2, 16.1 overs (Ubaidullah 28 not out; Saad Abraiz 1-7)

Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by seven wickets.

Balochistan 117 for 9, 30 overs (Khan Wali 37, Adnan Ahmed 37; Qasim Ahmed 3-21, Mohsin Malik 2-16) Southern Punjab 118 for 3, 18.1 overs (Muhammad Umar 30, Faizan not out 26; Faiq Ali 2-31).