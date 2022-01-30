Australia throw Pakistan out of Under-19 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Australia comprehensively defeated Pakistan to book a place in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in Antigua (West Indies) the other day.

Set a daunting 277 runs to chase, Pakistan were never in the hunt and were bowled out for 157.

Surprisingly, Pakistan elected to bowl first on a batting-friendly wicket. Australia batsmen took full advantage of the unexpected call.

Half-centuries by Teague Wylie and Corey Miller as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway set the tone for a big total.

Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket between Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27), Pakistan were always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.

Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on 86 for the first wicket for Australia. Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3-40), but that brought Miller to the crease and he accelerated the run rate on his way to 64.

Their stand of 101 was brought to an end by Awais Ali, who had Wylie bowled, with Miller following soon after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under ten overs remaining.

Skipper Cooper Connolly chipped in with 33 and William Salzmann cracked a quickfire 25 off 14 balls from No.7 to set a competitive target.

It soon became clear that it would be well beyond Pakistan, with Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan both caught behind to leave their side 27 for two in the fifth over.

Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) tried to rebuild the innings but the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3-37), and the wickets fell at regular intervals from then on.