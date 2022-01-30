Azhar hopes Australia will come with full strength

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain and Test opener Azhar Ali is looking forward to the upcoming Australia series and is working hard in the nets to prepare for the Test series.

Talking to a group of journalists here at the National High Performance Centre, Azhar said that he is ready for a tough Aussies challenge.

Azhar said that it is a matter of happiness that the Australian team is visiting Pakistan after 24 years. “It’s a matter of great joy that Australia is coming to Pakistan for a series and their presence here will open door for other teams of repute to Pakistan,” said Azhar.

“After that other teams will follow suit. We will try to be good hosts and the Australian team will have good memories,” he maintained.

“These are Test Championship matches and Test Championship is important for every team. I believe Australia also understands the importance of the series and will come to Pakistan full strength,” he said.

He said that it would be an opportunity for Pakistan’s new players to see the Australian stars playing. “Our youngsters would like to see the world class cricketers of Australia like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner. They will be the inspiration for the youth. The stronger the Australian team comes to Pakistan, the better the series will be,” he maintained.

Azhar Ali said that it is a proud moment for Pakistani cricketers to receive ICC awards. “The whole team is happy and fans are also excited that so many of our players have received awards.