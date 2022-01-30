Task force planned for Karachi’s business issues

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to form a task force that could act as a mediator between public/private departments and the business community of Karachi to resolve their issues, a govt official informed on Saturday.

“I have submitted ToRs [terms of references] for the proposed task force whose chairman and members will be regularly holding meetings with chambers, associations, and trade bodies of Karachi so that all their issues pertaining to FBR, SSGC, KE and others could be quickly resolved.”, said Faiz Ullah Kamoka, chairman National Assembly’s standing committee on Finance & Revenue.

On his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the chairman informed that the task force would strive to enable a business friendly environment in the metropolitan city.

In response to concerns expressed over dilapidated infrastructure and other issues being faced by the business community, he stated 'out of the box solutions' were required for dealing with Karachi’s issues so that the city as well as the country could be saved from further plunging into more crises.

“Prime Minister always takes keen interest and gives highest priority to resolve issues being faced by the city and its business community”, he stated while assuring to arrange a meeting with the PM and also the federal minister for Energy Hammad Azhar at the earliest on gas crises being faced by the industrialists of Karachi.

“We can also arrange an exclusive meeting with the finance minister and FBR so that you could get an opportunity to highlight all your suggestions for the next budget.”

He further advised the business community to submit its recommendations for federal budget to the Finance Committee at the earliest, saying that January, February, and March were the months when the budget recommendations were assessed by the committee and forwarded for inclusion in the Finance Bill.