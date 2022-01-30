Rupee likely to gain on IMF loan revival

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to rally in the week coming on growing investors' optimism about Pakistan’s economic prospects after the government fulfilled all requirements for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, traders said.

Pakistan's upper house of the parliament passed a law, which would give the central bank more autonomy over prices and monetary policy. The legislation (passage of the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021 from the Senate) was one of the major conditions for IMF $6 billion funding.

“The IMF executive board is likely to grant approval for the release of the $1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility to Pakistan, which will help ease balance of payments woes amid fast depleting foreign exchange reserves. It could help unlock financing from other international financial institutions as well,” said a forex trader.

“For the next couple of weeks the rupee may rally supported by the IMF approval and the expected $1 billion inflows from the issuance of dollar-denominated sukuk,” he added. The IMF board is scheduled to meet on February 2 (Wednesday).

The local unit seesawed during the outgoing week. It closed at 176.77 per dollar on Friday after falling 176.98 on Wednesday.

Some traders see cautious optimism in the market on fears of increasing inflationary pressures and further fragility in the current account amid a fresh spike in global commodity prices.

Markets seem to monitor the inflation path very closely and with Brent trading around multi year highs and a sharp volatility in all other commodities, it would be challenging to halt the runaway inflation. This would also lead to a surge in the current account deficit as oil is the major component of Pakistan’s imports.

“The investors are expected to take limited positions to see how things unfold with the economy. Apart from the IMF inflows, how the government manages to secure funding from other global creditors to finance the expected $15 billion current account deficit,” said another trader.

“The IMF approval along with real effective exchange rate standing below 100 level is expected to benefit the local unit in the days ahead, but we see the rupee to be range-bound for a sustained period.”

Analysts see the possibility of another IMF programme on the country’s rising foreign debt servicing requirements.

“After Argentina, Pakistan will be next. Be ready for a bigger IMF deal for Pakistan in 2023 or 2024 considering Pakistan's huge debt, high debt servicing, and low foreign exchange reserves,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities in his official twitter handle.

Former adviser to the ministry of Finance Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said with financing needs above $28 billion in FY2022 and continuing, IMF is helpful till the BOP (balance of payments) fundamentals are fixed. The country's forex reserves fell 3.7 percent to $22.48 billion as of January 21.