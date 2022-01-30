Power struggle

This refers to the editorial ‘Local power’ (January 25). The PPP delegation’s visit to the PSP headquarters to discuss the local government law is indeed a welcome move. However, the move will prove useful only if it results in the enactment of a comprehensive local government law that serves the needs of the city and the province. It is hoped that the visit is not just a ploy to defuse the situation and to divide the opposition. Moreover, one feels that the real reason for the provincial leadership’s desire to retain all powers, instead of devolving them to local bodies as required by Section 140 of the constitution, is not so much the lack of confidence in the local leadership as the desire to have absolute control over everything.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi