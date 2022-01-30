All about priorities

For the last few days there have been numerous lengthy discussions regarding the idea of bringing the presidential form of government to Pakistan. Many feel that the incumbent government is leaning towards the idea, although PTI leaders have denied these claims.

Past experiments with the presidential system have not proven successful in this country. Besides, after the 18th amendment it is almost impossible to implement the presidential system without dissolving the constitution. The government must resolve the problems of corruption, poverty, inflation and unemployment in our country instead of focusing on this.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki