High hopes

In the changing world order, it is imperative for nations to evolve strategies to strengthen their national security. Pakistan has recently announced its National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026. The policy places economic stability, human security and military security at top priority. Given the threats emanating from India, a vigorous military infrastructure is essential for Pakistan. It is also appreciable that the NSP aims to be ‘citizen-centric’. With its focus on economy and human development, it provides a clear vision and direction to the policymakers for allocation of national resources.

Examining the remarkable transformation of economic prosperity by the EU, China and Vietnam – all of which placed economy at the core of their national policy – one hopes that the NSP will also open new routes for betterment of citizens. Though our economy has been suffering from several problems such as debt and inflation, one hopes that the implementation of the NSP in letter and spirit will help Pakistan become a peaceful economic power.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib