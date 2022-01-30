Chaotic centres

National Savings (NS) centres in Pakistan are being run without some of the most basic facilities. On a recent visit to the NS centre in G-10 Markaz in Islamabad, I noted that there was no photocopy machine and older citizens have to go to nearby shops to get their documents photocopied. Also, the stairs outside the centre seemed to be in a precarious state, vistiors, who are usually people in their 60s, might be seriously injured if they fall.
The relevant authorities need to look in to the matter and should upgrade the NS buildings.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
