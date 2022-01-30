Truth that be

Based on available facts, it seems that Pakistan does not have any honest leader or public servants. Instead, those in power and authority are such a breed that is known only to shirk responsibility and accountability at every turn. The present PIT-led coalition government, like the past governments, has swiftly and systematically whitewashed ugly truths and downplayed scandals.

Whistle-blowers and the media often reveal corruption scandals of those in authority and officers are appointed to investigate the matter. However, not surprisingly, the inquiries fail to find any evidence of wrongdoing. Journalists risk their jobs to find out the truth, but the corrupt reign supreme. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet must acknowledge their failure to fight corruption, but that too may prove insufficient to salvage their reputation in the wake of the recent Transparency International report in which Pakistan has dropped 16 places in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), ranking 140 out of 180 countries.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad