Finally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government managed to pass the SBP bill in the Senate, which apparently the opposition controls but loses its grip on at the most significant junctures. Naturally, this development has prompted many supporters of the opposition to raise their concerns. The opposition clearly had the numbers on their side – with at least 57 members who could have turned the table. But even while enjoying a clear and simple majority in the Senate the opposition failed. It could not muster more than fifty percent votes to forestall the passage of the bill that is one of the most controversial pieces of legislation which the current parliament has passed. Just a one-vote majority enabled the ruling coalition to get its way, while the opposition lost its strength to its own lackluster performance.

While Yusuf Raza Gilani’s absence has been talked about the most, he was by no means the only missing member of the opposition. At least eight opposition senators, including opposition leader Yusuf Raza Gilani could not explain why they skipped the session at such a moment. A supposedly disaffected faction of the ruling coalition – the Dilawar Khan group – also voted in favour of the government bill. The absentees were senators from nearly all major opposition parties in the Upper House. Eventually, when Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved the motion to take up the bill, there was a rare tie with a tally of 43 votes from each side. It made fairly clear that just one vote could have made the difference. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani broke the tie by announcing that he would cast the deciding vote in the government’s favour. Still the opposition could have blocked the bill by bringing in just one more Senator to the house, but instead the number depleted to just 42 when Awami National Party Senator Umer Farooq Kasi decided to excuse himself and left the chamber. That sealed the fate for the bill with a simple majority in its favour.

In a still stranger development the controversial SBP Bill, which effectively places the IMF in greater control over the State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan's financial system, and was one of the conditions for releasing the $1 billion tranche Pakistan so desperately needs, the opposition put out a dissenting note that called the bill a ‘document of financial surrender’ that has put Pakistan’s national security and assets under severe strain. Per most independent progressive estimates, the bill will result in further changes in the finance system with the SBP already issuing a notification even before the bill becomes law that commercial banks should not act on loans to the government as they have done before and expect a default if this becomes necessary. But the details of the bill need to be considered by experts and parliamentarians clause by clause. It has become a habit of this government to prevent this from happening either by bulldozing laws through the House as quickly as possible, or adopting other tactics to ensure legislation is not debated in parliament. This is an unfortunate trend and badly damages the country's parliamentary system. The way this bill has progressed from conception to passage is an ideal example of how not to conduct legislative business. Bypassing procedures and rules of business is not an appropriate manner to deal with such a significant law which will have a far-reaching impact on the country’s financial and monetary policies. The full ramifications of the law will only be clear in due course of time. Meanwhile, the opposition may want to understand that its behaviour is only breeding more disappointment and apathy regarding the state of politics in this country.