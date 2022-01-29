Two-day symposium on climate change begins at UoP

PESHAWAR: Two-day symposium on Climate Change and Youth Leadership started at Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Conference Hall, University of Peshawar on Friday.

A press release stated that the symposium was organised by the Community Services Program, University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Student-led local organization Agents for International Development (AID).

The event started with the welcome address of Dr Shakeel Ahmed who highlighted the role of community services program at the University of Peshawar in inculcating civic sense among the youth for better change in society.

Rehman Badshah, CEO of AID International, shared milestones achieved in the past one year.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was chief guest on the occasion. Saif appreciated the efforts of the students in addressing such an important issue and welcomed University of Peshawar to collaborate in future endeavors.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees welcomed the guest and appreciated the efforts of the CSP team and AID International for joint venture in tackling environmental issues.